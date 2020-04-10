Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 7:01 AM
Updated: Apr 10, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Nice on Friday, weekend storm brewing
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Finding ways to save during the pandemic

Image

Churches prepare to celebrate Easter in non-traditional ways

Image

Mason City company switching to production of face shields

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Snow is on the way, but how much?

Image

Options for breaking a car lease

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Job outlook during pandemic may be less than desperate

Image

Hearts for Hope

Image

False negative tests raising red flags

Image

Make your own disinfectant wipes

Community Events