Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Nelson's snow track: the latest trends for the weekend

Easter snow for Sunday

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 6:36 PM
Updated: Apr 9, 2020 6:36 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Strong winds from the northwest will keep us cool
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nelson's snow track: the latest trends for the weekend

Image

My Bike Guy is essential

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/9

Image

Iowa's Day of Prayer

Image

Explaining "Herd Immunity"

Image

114 cases now in Olmsted County

Image

CDC Releases New Guidelines For Essential Workers

Image

Telehealth Visits

Image

End of Life Decisions

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast -Thursday

Community Events