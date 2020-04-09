Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Feeding America
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Feeding America
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory
View Alerts
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Explaining "Herd Immunity"
KIMT News 3 is getting expert advice on the theory
Posted: Apr 9, 2020 5:23 PM
Updated: Apr 9, 2020 5:23 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay
Mason City
Broken Clouds
35°
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36°
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
39°
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Charles City
Broken Clouds
37°
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
37°
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Strong winds from the northwest will keep us cool
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Iowa reports biggest 1-day jump of coronavrius cases
CDC issues new guidance for essential workers
Cerro Gordo County health officials advise against drive-up gatherings for Easter
StormTeam 3: Accumulating snow possible on Easter Sunday
Minnesota with biggest single-day jump of coronavirus deaths
Winnebago Industries workers in north Iowa could be back at work in May
A Georgia bar owner removed $3,714 worth of bills stapled to the walls to give to her unemployed staff
Injunction stopping execution of North Iowa mass murderer Dustin Honken is lifted
Police to crackdown on Rochester parking violations
Governor proclaims Thursday to be a 'Day of Prayer' in Iowa
Latest Video
Nelson's snow track: the latest trends for the weekend
My Bike Guy is essential
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/9
Iowa's Day of Prayer
Explaining "Herd Immunity"
114 cases now in Olmsted County
CDC Releases New Guidelines For Essential Workers
Telehealth Visits
End of Life Decisions
Sara's Midday Forecast -Thursday
Community Events