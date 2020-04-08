Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Feeding America
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Feeding America
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory
View Alerts
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Governor extends stay at home order
George Mallet reports on Governor's executive order
Posted: Apr 8, 2020 7:57 PM
Updated: Apr 8, 2020 7:57 PM
Posted By: George Mallet
Mason City
Clear
42°
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
46°
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
46°
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
45°
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
42°
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Showers possible on Wednesday
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Injunction stopping execution of North Iowa mass murderer Dustin Honken is lifted
Minnesota Gov. Walz extends stay-at-home order through May 4
Two businesses closing in Albert Lea during the pandemic: ' It's sad for everyone'
Iowa coronavirus update: 97 new cases bring statewide total to 1,145
Winnebago Industries workers in north Iowa could be back at work in May
StormTeam 3: Accumulating snow possible on Easter Sunday
Sheriff: Cow shot, partially butchered at man's Mower County property
By The Numbers: A breakdown of coronavirus cases in southern Minnesota, northern Iowa
Cerro Gordo County health officials advise against drive-up gatherings for Easter
Mason City man sentenced for Forest City assault
Latest Video
Governor extends stay at home order
Springtime River Flooding
Assistance for Small Businesses
Sanitizer Donated to Austin Police
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/8
New Program Helps People quit smoking
Avoid the "quarantine 15"
Using Video Conferencing Safely
Blood shortage in the middle of a pandemic
Albert Lea Mayor Speaks About Community
Community Events