Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Virtual 5K
A cancelled marathon can't stop a group of long distance afficionados
Posted: Apr 7, 2020 10:40 PM
Updated: Apr 7, 2020 10:40 PM
Posted By: George Mallet
Mason City
Clear
50°
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
50°
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
52°
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
54°
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
56°
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Showers possible on Wednesday
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Iowa with 102 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 1,048
Sheriff: Cow shot, partially butchered at man's Mower County property
Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces more closures, including malls and campgrounds
Iowa identifies 2 nursing homes hit with COVID-19 outbreaks
Injunction stopping execution of North Iowa mass murderer Dustin Honken is lifted
North Iowa Dr. on state of health care: 'We have to continue taking care of people'
Man arrested for 1st degree burglary in Riceville
Minnesota with 34 deaths related to coronavirus; Olmsted County with more than 100 cases
Walz: 'Stay at Home' order likely to be extended through April 30
Reynolds defends use of outbreak matrix
Latest Video
Keeping EMS and Firefighters apart during the pandemic
Virtual 5K
Minnesota leads the way for takeout food
Mason City YMCA hosts virtual 5k
Sharing Music During the Pandemic
Make Your Own Disinfectant
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/7
Grocery store safety measures
Dr. Brian McDonough talks about Covid-19 anxiety
Two businesses closing due to COVID-19
Community Events