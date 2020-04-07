Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota leads the way for takeout food

Minnesota leads the way for takeout food

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 10:20 PM
Updated: Apr 7, 2020 10:20 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock
Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Showers possible on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keeping EMS and Firefighters apart during the pandemic

Image

Virtual 5K

Image

Minnesota leads the way for takeout food

Image

Mason City YMCA hosts virtual 5k

Image

Sharing Music During the Pandemic

Image

Make Your Own Disinfectant

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/7

Image

Grocery store safety measures

Image

Dr. Brian McDonough talks about Covid-19 anxiety

Image

Two businesses closing due to COVID-19

Community Events