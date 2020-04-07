Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City YMCA hosts virtual 5k

You can run in the park, at your house, anywhere you'd like.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 8:37 PM
Updated: Apr 7, 2020 8:37 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland
Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Warmer air arrives before a big cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota leads the way for takeout food

Image

Mason City YMCA hosts virtual 5k

Image

Sharing Music During the Pandemic

Image

Make Your Own Disinfectant

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/7

Image

Grocery store safety measures

Image

Dr. Brian McDonough talks about Covid-19 anxiety

Image

Two businesses closing due to COVID-19

Image

Keeping relationships health during a pandemic

Image

Food assistance programs & COVID-19

Community Events