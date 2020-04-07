Clear
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 7:01 AM
Updated: Apr 7, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Warmer air arrives before a big cool down
Community Events