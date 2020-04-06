Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Making it easier for Med City residents to get hotels during Covid-19
Rochester City Council asks hotels to adjust their policies during the Coronavirus.
Posted: Apr 6, 2020 10:45 PM
Updated: Apr 6, 2020 10:45 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange
Mason City
Overcast
52°
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
48°
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
More Weather
Austin
Scattered Clouds
50°
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
52°
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
46°
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
Mild Tuesday
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces more closures, including malls and campgrounds
First confirmed case of coronavirus in Winnebago County
Man arrested for 1st degree burglary in Riceville
Iowa police to enforce governor's ban on gathering directive
Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives update, puts additional closures in place
Iowa announces 8 new deaths related to coronavirus
Coronavirus: A timeline of cases and deaths in Minnesota and Iowa
Authorities: Woman injured after driving around barricade, crashing into bulldozer in SE Minnesota
Walz: 'Stay at Home' order likely to be extended through April 30
Police identify woman killed in Des Moines hit-and-run
Latest Video
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/6
Making it easier for Med City residents to get hotels during Covid-19
Local Doctor talks Covid-19, not afraid to do her job
Not touching your face challenge
The importance of not touching your face
Mayo collecting plasma
Gov. Reynolds Orders Additional Closures
Social Distancing in Parks
Screen Time and Eye Health
Checking in with Mayor Kim Norton
Community Events