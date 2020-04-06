Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Social Distancing in Parks

You're welcome to get some fresh air, but be safe about it during this pandemic.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 7:18 PM
Updated: Apr 6, 2020 7:18 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
Mason City
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Clouds return alongside a warm-up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo collecting plasma

Image

Gov. Reynolds Orders Additional Closures

Image

Social Distancing in Parks

Image

Screen Time and Eye Health

Image

Checking in with Mayor Kim Norton

Image

Pets & Coronavirus

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/6

Image

Breaking down the demographics

Image

How to properly use gloves

Image

Food Bank Opens Back Up

Community Events