Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 6:48 AM
Updated: Apr 6, 2020 6:48 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 38°
Clouds return alongside a warm-up
