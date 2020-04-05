Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Cleaning frequently touched surfaces
The CDC has given out some recommendations.
Posted: Apr 5, 2020 8:56 AM
Updated: Apr 5, 2020 8:56 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Clear
35°
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
36°
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
37°
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
37°
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
34°
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Lovely weekend ahead
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Hobby Lobby closing all stores, laying off all store employees
Iowa reports 3 more coronavirus-related deaths, total at 14
Minnesota governor worried about response from border states
Minnesota health officials release long-term care facilities with coronavirus outbreak
Accused Floyd County sex abuser to be forced to take medication
Godfather's Pizza closed in Albert Lea
Coronavirus death total in Minnesota at 24; Olmsted County with 88 positive tests
Charges pending in Cerro Gordo County tractor accident
US coronavirus death toll tops 8,000 as Trump warns 'there will be a lot of death'
Coronavirus: A timeline of cases and deaths in Minnesota and Iowa
Latest Video
Cleaning frequently touched surfaces
Passing out palms
Rochester Fire Department taking extra precautions
Stewartville football star gives back to community
Coronas Tacos Undaunted by Name
FEMA suggests only buying groceries for a week
Rochester Fire Department using PPE
Takeout liquor is just a call away in Iowa
A closer look at the CDC recommendation to wear a mask
Stewartville first responder suspension
Community Events