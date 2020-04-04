Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester Fire Department taking extra precautions

The department is taking extra steps to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Posted: Apr 4, 2020 6:49 PM
Updated: Apr 4, 2020 6:49 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland
Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Lovely weekend ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester Fire Department taking extra precautions

Image

Stewartville football star gives back to community

Image

Coronas Tacos Undaunted by Name

Image

FEMA suggests only buying groceries for a week

Image

Rochester Fire Department using PPE

Image

Takeout liquor is just a call away in Iowa

Image

A closer look at the CDC recommendation to wear a mask

Image

Stewartville first responder suspension

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Shopping for groceries the smart way

Community Events