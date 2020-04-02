Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Virtual workout builds muscle & hope

Virtual workout builds muscle & hope

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 10:57 PM
Updated: Apr 2, 2020 10:57 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock
Mason City
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 54°
Rain and a wintry mix Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Virtual workout builds muscle & hope

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/2

Image

Coronavirus effect on immigrants

Image

Iowa schools staying closed

Image

Impact of Stockpiling Groceries

Image

Shortage of Protective Personal Equipment

Image

What to Look For in Disinfectants and Sanitizers

Image

Avoid Cyber Attacks While Working from Home

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/2

Image

Coronavirus Testing

Community Events