BREAKING NEWS Gov. Reynolds: Iowa schools, businesses to remain closed through April 30 Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Olmsted County announces 1st Coronavirus-related death Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 12:38 PM
Updated: Apr 2, 2020 12:38 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Scattered showers on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

