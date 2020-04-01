Clear
Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 12:37 PM
Updated: Apr 1, 2020 12:37 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Rain chances return
