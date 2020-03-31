Clear
Chris' Live Weather from Bear Creek Park in Rochester

Nelson tracks sunshine for your evening

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 6:34 PM
Updated: Mar 31, 2020 6:34 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Nice weather to start the week
Chris' Live Weather at Bear Creek Park in Rochester

Chris' Live Weather from Bear Creek Park in Rochester

