Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 12:25 PM
Updated: Mar 30, 2020 12:25 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 55°
Nice weather to start the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office on enforcing Stay at Home order

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Sunshine, rain, and great temps - a look at the week ahead

Image

Sean Weather 3/29

Image

Minnesota State Troopers gives masks to doctor

Image

Drive-in church services

Image

Sean Weather 3/28 2

Image

Albert Lea Fire Reassurance Program expanded

Image

Mayo's Madsen brothers prepping for Cincy

Community Events