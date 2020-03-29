Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota State Troopers gives masks to doctor

An act of kindness by a Minnesota state trooper is being shared on social media.

Posted: Mar 29, 2020 10:42 PM
Updated: Mar 29, 2020 10:42 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Nice weather to start the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota State Troopers gives masks to doctor

Image

Drive-in church services

Image

Sean Weather 3/28 2

Image

Albert Lea Fire Reassurance Program expanded

Image

Mayo's Madsen brothers prepping for Cincy

Image

First full day of stay at home order in Minnesota

Image

Sean Weather 3/28

Image

Weekend setup for rain, storms, and snow

Image

Seniors give their best quarantine advice

Image

Coronavirus claims Alden coffee shop

Community Events