Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Minnesota State Troopers gives masks to doctor
An act of kindness by a Minnesota state trooper is being shared on social media.
Posted: Mar 29, 2020 10:42 PM
Updated: Mar 29, 2020 10:42 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
Mason City
Clear
38°
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
41°
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
45°
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
41°
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
37°
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Nice weather to start the week
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Iowa with 336 Coronavirus cases with 2 more in Cerro Gordo County
Authorities identify man who went into the Winnebago River on Friday
President Trump adds 30 days to distancing guidelines as virus spreads
Officials issue warning of dangerous river conditions as search for missing Mason City man continues
Minnesota reports 9 Coronavirus-related deaths, more than 500 cases
Iowa health officials announce biggest single-day jump in Coronavirus cases
First youth case of coronavirus in Fillmore County
Tornado damages apartment building in northeast Iowa
Minnesotans worry as Coronavirus hits nursing homes
Fatal car/pickup collision in Dodge County
Latest Video
Minnesota State Troopers gives masks to doctor
Drive-in church services
Sean Weather 3/28 2
Albert Lea Fire Reassurance Program expanded
Mayo's Madsen brothers prepping for Cincy
First full day of stay at home order in Minnesota
Sean Weather 3/28
Weekend setup for rain, storms, and snow
Seniors give their best quarantine advice
Coronavirus claims Alden coffee shop
Community Events