BREAKING NEWS Minnesota health officials announce 5th Coronavirus-related death as positive tests hit 441
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory
CLOSINGS:
Sean Weather 3/28 2
Windy Sunday
Posted: Mar 28, 2020 10:50 PM
Updated: Mar 28, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Overcast
44°
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41°
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Overcast
46°
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Overcast
50°
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
43°
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Severe weather Saturday before the sun comes out
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Authorities identify man who went into the Winnebago River on Friday
Iowa health officials announce biggest single-day jump in Coronavirus cases
Search continued Saturday for man who went missing after Worth Co. boating accident
Iowa announces 56 new Coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths
Stay at home order underway in Minnesota: Here's what it means
Minnesota health officials announce 5th Coronavirus-related death as positive tests hit 441
Iowa authorities: Man accidentally backed up truck over daughter
Mayo cardiologist warns of potentially deadly side effects in using some off-label medications to treat Covid19
Homicide charges filed in Floyd County collision that killed a 9-year-old
North Iowa company helping make masks
Latest Video
Sean Weather 3/28 2
Albert Lea Fire Reassurance Program expanded
Mayo's Madsen brothers prepping for Cincy
First full day of stay at home order in Minnesota
Sean Weather 3/28
Weekend setup for rain, storms, and snow
Seniors give their best quarantine advice
Coronavirus claims Alden coffee shop
How Corona Impacts Weather Forecasts
Man Missing after boat accident
