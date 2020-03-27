Clear
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 7:01 AM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
more rain moving in tonight


