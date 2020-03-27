Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday
Posted: Mar 27, 2020 7:01 AM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Few Clouds
43°
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
45°
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
46°
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
46°
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
43°
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
more rain moving in tonight
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces more business closures (with full press conference)
Firearms seized in Mitchell County after report of shots fired
First coronavirus cases confirmed in Butler and Wright counties
Iowa health officials announce 34 new Coronavirus cases
Homicide charges filed in Floyd County collision that killed a 9-year-old
Minnesota health officials report 346 positive tests, 2nd death
Fareway giving bonuses, paid time-off to employees
Superintendent in Hancock County says he's tested positive for Coronavirus
New federal guidelines being developed on risk of coronavirus spread
Thermometers needed in Cerro Gordo County
Latest Video
Rochester salon delivering products to clients
St. Charles Bakery providing baked goods for emergency workers
StormTeam 3: Saturday's updated severe potential
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday
What's next for spring sports?
Even with a rural population Coronavirus will still impact communities
Iowa Ag Secretary talks about coronavirus impact on farmers
Unemployment claims on the rise
Olmsted County latest coronavirus numbers
Will there be a recession?
Community Events