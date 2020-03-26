Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
What's next for spring sports?
What's next for spring sports?
Posted: Mar 26, 2020 11:27 PM
Updated: Mar 26, 2020 11:27 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock
Mason City
Clear
37°
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36°
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
39°
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
39°
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
38°
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Rain maker comes in this weekend
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces more business closures (with full press conference)
First coronavirus cases confirmed in Butler and Wright counties
Firearms seized in Mitchell County after report of shots fired
Iowa health officials announce 34 new Coronavirus cases
Homicide charges filed in Floyd County collision that killed a 9-year-old
Superintendent in Hancock County says he's tested positive for Coronavirus
Fareway giving bonuses, paid time-off to employees
Minnesota health officials report 346 positive tests, 2nd death
Sheriff: One person killed in SE Minnesota incident involving power lines
Gov. Walz orders Minnesotans to stay home for 2 weeks
Latest Video
What's next for spring sports?
Even with a rural population Coronavirus will still impact communities
Iowa Ag Secretary talks about coronavirus impact on farmers
Unemployment claims on the rise
Olmsted County latest coronavirus numbers
Will there be a recession?
Chris' Son, Jack, joins for final weather
Chris' Home Forecast 3/26
Stimulus Package Could Help Families
Gift of Life Transplant House Stays Open
Community Events