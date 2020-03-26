Clear
Chris' Home Forecast 3/26

Nelson tracks rain coming

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 7:48 PM
Updated: Mar 26, 2020 7:48 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
More rain, more clouds, sunshine for next week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Chris' Home Forecast 3/26

