Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Stimulus Package Could Help Families

KIMT News 3's Jessica Bringe spoke with Sen. Tina Smith

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 6:46 PM
Updated: Mar 26, 2020 6:46 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Rochester
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
More rain, more clouds, sunshine for next week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stimulus Package Could Help Families

Image

Gift of Life Transplant House Stays Open

Image

DMC Leaders Talk About Supporting Rochester

Image

Managing Mental Health During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Image

Gamez and More offering

Image

Chatfield Church offering home bound grocery service

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: An early look at Saturday's severe potential

Community Events