Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
DMC Leaders Talk About Supporting Rochester
Today the Destination Medical Center corporation is looking at the virus' impact on the med city
Posted: Mar 26, 2020 5:11 PM
Updated: Mar 26, 2020 5:11 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski
Mason City
Overcast
46°
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
45°
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Austin
Scattered Clouds
46°
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
46°
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
45°
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
More rain, more clouds, sunshine for next week
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Superintendent in Hancock County says he's tested positive for Coronavirus
Fareway giving bonuses, paid time-off to employees
Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces more business closures (with full press conference)
Iowa health officials announce 34 new Coronavirus cases
First coronavirus cases confirmed in Butler and Wright counties
Minnesota health officials report 346 positive tests, 2nd death
Gov. Walz orders Minnesotans to stay home for 2 weeks
Coronavirus testing site set up for Mitchell County
Watch live: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks after announcing 21 new Coronavirus cases
Hy-Vee announces bonuses, added benefits for employees
Latest Video
Stimulus Package Could Help Families
Gift of Life Transplant House Stays Open
DMC Leaders Talk About Supporting Rochester
Managing Mental Health During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday
Gamez and More offering
Chatfield Church offering home bound grocery service
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday
StormTeam 3: An early look at Saturday's severe potential
Community Events