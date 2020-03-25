Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Banks rely on technology to operate

You can stay in your car and connect with a teller via video banking.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 10:46 PM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 10:46 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange
Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Rochester
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Scattered showers on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Meyer adjusts to life after hoops

Image

Domestic Violence on the Rise

Image

Governor Tim Walz issues stay at home order

Image

MN nurse headed to NY

Image

Banks rely on technology to operate

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/25

Image

Students say farewell to the classroom, hello to e-learning

Image

Hope Lodge Program Suspended

Image

What to do if you don't have a primary doctor, need Covid-19 test

Image

Governor Issues Stay at Home Executive Order

Community Events