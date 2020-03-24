Clear
BREAKING NEWS Iowa reports first death connected to Coronavirus Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sean Weather 3/24 2

Rain wednesday

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 10:45 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 10:45 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Comparing Coronavirus to history

Image

How restaurants are playing it safe with takeout food

Image

Sean Weather 3/24 2

Image

Dr. Brian McDonough talks Coronavirus

Image

Rochester Honkers remain hopeful for season to start on time

Image

MC Chamber of Commerce supporting local business

Image

West Fork Educators Parade

Image

Former Albert Lea wrestler and current Hawkeye talks end to Iowa's season and what's next

Image

Wills & Estate Planning Reminder

Image

Rochester Area Builders Collecting Masks

Community Events