Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
BREAKING NEWS Iowa reports first death connected to Coronavirus
Full Story
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Dr. Brian McDonough talks Coronavirus
Can you get Coronavirus more than once? What is the long term outcome?
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 10:43 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 10:43 PM
Posted By: George Mallet
Mason City
Overcast
40°
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
39°
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
43°
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
41°
Hi: 46° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
40°
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Rain and clouds this week
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Iowa reports first death connected to Coronavirus
Gov. Reynolds says she'll make independent decisions about virus
North Iowa public health official: Number of people with 'no concern for social distancing'
Nahsua man dies after ATV rollover
No criminal charges for Clear Lake chiropractor accused of inappropriate touching
President Trump weighs scaling back social distancing guidelines
Multiple arrests as vandals target Austin locations
Authorities ID man found dead at Rochester Motel 6
No visitors allowed at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center
Iowa gets federal disaster declaration over pandemic crisis
Latest Video
Comparing Coronavirus to history
How restaurants are playing it safe with takeout food
Sean Weather 3/24 2
Dr. Brian McDonough talks Coronavirus
Rochester Honkers remain hopeful for season to start on time
MC Chamber of Commerce supporting local business
West Fork Educators Parade
Former Albert Lea wrestler and current Hawkeye talks end to Iowa's season and what's next
Wills & Estate Planning Reminder
Rochester Area Builders Collecting Masks
Community Events