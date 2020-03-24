Clear
Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday

Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 12:37 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 12:37 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Rain and clouds this week
