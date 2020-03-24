Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday
Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 12:37 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 12:37 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
42°
Hi: 46° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
45°
Hi: 46° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
45°
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
41°
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
43°
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Rain and clouds this week
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
15 new Coronavirus cases in Iowa, including first 2 in Hancock County
These states have implemented stay-at-home orders. Here's what that means for you
2 arrested for allegedly stealing $17K worth of items from Newman Catholic school
Winnebago to temporarily suspending production, paying 5,000 workers for 2 weeks
Health officials: 19 new Coronavirus cases in Iowa
North Iowa public health official: Number of people with 'no concern for social distancing'
Iowa governor: Shelter orders not needed as virus cases rise
Police identify four people killed in Austin crash
Positive Coronavirus tests in Minnesota go from 169 to 235
Layoffs begin as pandemic grows: 'We just take it day by day'
Latest Video
Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday
Sara's daybreak Forecast - Tuesday
Channel One Bank packing emergency boxes
Supporting local restaurants during Coronavirus pandemic
Sean Weather 3/23 2
Minnesota swimmer keeps reality in perspective
Rochester making moves to help homeless population
Unemployment in Iowa
Investors stay focused on your plan
Parks and Rec Events canceled
Community Events