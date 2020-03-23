Clear
BREAKING NEWS Positive Coronavirus tests in Minnesota go from 169 to 235 Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 15 new Coronavirus cases in Iowa, including first 2 in Hancock County Full Story
Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 1:01 PM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 1:01 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain and clouds this week
