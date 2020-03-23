Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The Landing hosts Saturday supper

They're passing out food to those in need.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 7:07 AM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 7:07 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins
Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flattening the curve: online learning

Image

Coronavirus testing process

Image

Gas prices under $2 in both Minnesota and Iowa

Image

The Landing hosts Saturday supper

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

Stormteam 3: Not a lot of sun in the forecast

Image

Byron School District passes out educational materials

Image

Sean Weather 3/22

Image

Religious groups making adjustments during coronavirus pandemic

Image

Fundraisers going virtual amid pandemic

Community Events