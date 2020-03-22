Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Fundraisers going virtual amid pandemic
Some charities have to move online to comply with social distancing.
Posted: Mar 22, 2020 10:44 PM
Updated: Mar 22, 2020 10:44 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
Mason City
Overcast
31°
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
32°
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
36°
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
32°
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
32°
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
More rain is on the way
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
22 new positive Coronavirus tests in Iowa, including 2 in Cerro Gordo County, 1 in Kossuth
Iowa Gov. Reynolds orders closure of hair/nail salons, tattoo shops, other businesses (with full presser)
First case of coronavirus confirmed in Cerro Gordo County
Rochester doctor charged with trying to help terrorists
Minnesota Coronavirus cases jump from 137 to 169
Senate GOP ramps up pressure on Democrats with Monday vote
23 new Coronavirus cases in Iowa marks largest one-day jump
Cerro Gordo County businesses urged to follow coronavirus guidelines
Minnesota has 1st Coronavirus death, cases reach 137
Hy-Vee and Kwik Trip need more workers during this outbreak
Latest Video
Byron School District pass out educational materials
Sean Weather 3/22
Religious groups making adjustments during coronavirus pandemic
Fundraisers going virtual amid pandemic
Sewing surgical masks for coronavirus pandemic
Local restaurants dealing with restrictions
The sport of golf takes a hit due to the Coronavirus
Sean Weather 3/21 2
Dealing with no baseball as MLB season delayed
Coronavirus cabin fever
Community Events