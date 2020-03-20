Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
BREAKING NEWS 26 new positive Coronavirus tests in Minnesota marks biggest one-day jump
Full Story
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Four killed in Austin crash, including two kids
Happened Thursday just after 6 p.m.
Posted: Mar 20, 2020 12:22 PM
Updated: Mar 20, 2020 12:22 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Broken Clouds
28°
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
27°
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
More Weather
Austin
Broken Clouds
30°
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
28°
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
More Weather
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
27°
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
More Weather
Get ready for a chilly Friday
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Rochester doctor charged with trying to help terrorists
Mayo Clinic can now handle 4,000 coronavirus tests a day: 'Hopefully will ease the burden'
Police: 4 dead, including two children under 5, in Austin crash
Emergency management explains what it means to 'shelter in place'
Gov. Reynolds: Iowa with 44 positive cases over 13 counties
Hy-Vee taking more precautions, including temporary window panels at checkouts
Gov. Reynolds live at 2:30: Emergency declaration offers relief to Iowa residents
One new coronavirus case confirmed in NE Iowa, total at 45
26 new positive Coronavirus tests in Minnesota marks biggest one-day jump
Gov Walz live: 2 Minnesotans who tested positive are in ICU
Latest Video
Four killed in Austin crash, including two kids
26 new Coronavirus cases in Minnesota
Rochester restaurants rally to support local businesses
Chatfield students lend a helping hand
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday
StormTeam 3: Temps recovering for the weekend
Area coach creates alternative bracket challenge
Coronavirus Census impact
Restaurant distributing Water and TP
Rural Water Access struggles
Community Events