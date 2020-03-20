Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
BREAKING NEWS Police: 4 dead, including two children under 5, in Austin crash
Full Story
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Rochester restaurants rally to support local businesses
The challenge will go on as long as restaurants are closed.
Posted: Mar 20, 2020 7:37 AM
Updated: Mar 20, 2020 7:37 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs
Mason City
Clear
22°
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 4°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
21°
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 6°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
25°
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
More Weather
Charles City
Few Clouds
25°
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
22°
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 6°
More Weather
Get ready for a chilly Friday
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Rochester doctor charged with trying to help terrorists
Mayo Clinic can now handle 4,000 coronavirus tests a day: 'Hopefully will ease the burden'
Gov. Reynolds: Iowa with 44 positive cases over 13 counties
Hy-Vee taking more precautions, including temporary window panels at checkouts
Public Health: 1st confirmed case of Coronavirus in Mower County
Police: 4 dead, including two children under 5, in Austin crash
Emergency management explains what it means to 'shelter in place'
Mnuchin: Family of 4 could get $3K under virus relief plan
Alliant Energy temporarily suspending disconnects for non-payment, waiving late fees in Iowa
9 more cases of Coronavirus in Iowa, one in Winneshiek County
Latest Video
Rochester restaurants rally to support local businesses
Chatfield students lend a helping hand
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday
StormTeam 3: Temps recovering for the weekend
Area coach creates alternative bracket challenge
Coronavirus Census impact
Restaurant distributing Water and TP
Rural Water Access struggles
Alliant Energy Suspending Disconnects
Hollandberry Pannekoeken Passes Out Meals
Community Events