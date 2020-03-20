Clear
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 7:02 AM
Updated: Mar 20, 2020 7:02 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Few Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 6°
Get ready for a chilly Friday
