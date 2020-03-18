Clear
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/18

Nelson tracks severe weather

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 5:42 PM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 5:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Rain starting today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

