Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
People's Food Co Op
The grocery store is still open for business
Posted: Mar 17, 2020 8:02 PM
Updated: Mar 17, 2020 8:02 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins
Mason City
Overcast
40°
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
39°
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Austin
Broken Clouds
39°
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
39°
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Rochester
Few Clouds
36°
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Rain and possible snow this week
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Iowa Gov. Reynolds orders numerous closures, including bars and restaurants starting Tuesday
Mayo Clinic is delaying all elective medical care
Iowa offering unemployment benefits for coronavirus job losses
Major closures and announcements regarding parking, the homeless in Rochester
City of Mason City: Limit on gatherings in public places, mobile testing to be available
Olmsted County declares health emergency, announces major expansion of closures
Cerro Gordo Public Health: No confirmed cases in any northern Iowa counties
Iowa Gov. Reynolds: 'This is an unprecedented time for our state' (with full press conference)
Iowa Coronavirus cases at 29, includes 9 counties
First Mayo tests find no coronavirus, more results pending
Latest Video
Austin Bruins react to regular season cancellation
People's Food Co Op
COVID-19 and dogs
Dental Offices Closing for Non-Emergency Care
Rochester Salvation Army makes changes due to COVID-19
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/17
Making sure kids have something to eat
St. Patricks Day muted
Bars and restaurants partially close in Iowa
Update from Olmsted County officials
Community Events