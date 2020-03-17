Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/17

Mason City Scattered Clouds 41° Hi: 44° Lo: 36° Feels Like: 36° More Weather Albert Lea Clear 39° Hi: 44° Lo: 36° Feels Like: 36° More Weather Austin Clear 41° Hi: 45° Lo: 37° Feels Like: 38° More Weather Charles City Broken Clouds 43° Hi: 43° Lo: 35° Feels Like: 39° More Weather Rochester Scattered Clouds 38° Hi: 42° Lo: 34° Feels Like: 33° More Weather

Rain and possible snow this week