Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Meals on Wheels still happening

Family Service Rochester is currently in need of more volunteers to help Meals on Wheels.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 7:30 AM
Updated: Mar 17, 2020 7:30 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs
Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 20°
Rain and possible snow this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Meals on Wheels still happening

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on the changing skies

Image

NIACC season ends

Image

We want to tell your story

Image

Coaches, athletic directors scrambling as season delayed

Image

NAHL regular-season canceled

Image

NIACC women's season comes to an abrupt end

Image

Frantic time for athletic directors as spring sports delayed

Image

Sean Weather 3/16

Community Events