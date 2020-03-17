Clear
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 6:27 AM
Updated: Mar 17, 2020 6:27 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
25° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 18°
Rain and possible snow this week
