Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday
Posted: Mar 17, 2020 6:27 AM
Updated: Mar 17, 2020 6:27 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
24°
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 15°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
28°
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
34°
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Charles City
25°
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 18°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
30°
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 18°
More Weather
Rain and possible snow this week
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Iowa offering unemployment benefits for coronavirus job losses
Many Iowa schools closing for weeks after Gov. Reynolds' recommendation
Public defender wants jail inmates released due to COVID-19
Iowa Gov. Reynolds recommending schools close for 4 weeks; new case in NE Iowa involves child
President Trump: Avoid groups of more than 10 people
Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Minnesota is at 54, including 3 in Olmsted Co.
StormTeam 3: Growing confidence in late week storm
Iowa Gov. Reynolds: 'This is an unprecedented time for our state' (with full press conference)
Major closures to go into effect for restaurants, bars in Minnesota (with press conference video)
First Mayo tests find no coronavirus, more results pending
Latest Video
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday
StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on the changing skies
NIACC season ends
We want to tell your story
Coaches, athletic directors scrambling as season delayed
NAHL regular-season canceled
NIACC women's season comes to an abrupt end
Frantic time for athletic directors as spring sports delayed
Sean Weather 3/16
Restaurants close amid outbreak
Community Events