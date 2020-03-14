Home
CLOSINGS:
Sean Weather 3/14
Nice sunday, then the weather comes
Posted: Mar 14, 2020 6:27 PM
Updated: Mar 14, 2020 6:27 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
A calm weekend before a messy week
Most Popular Stories
First Mayo tests find no coronavirus
Iowa health officials NOT recommending event cancellations due to COVID-19
One arrested after rifle fire hits an Albert Lea home
Coronavirus cases rise to 21 in Minnesota, spread to new county
Mason City school district extending Spring Break by five days
List of coronavirus-related cancellations and postponements
Area school leaders monitoring COVID-19 (with viewer poll)
University of Minnesota student tests positive for coronavirus
Iowa has had 17 positive tests; 15 connected to Egyptian cruise
Are cancellations because of Coronavirus necessary?
Latest Video
Sean Weather 3/14
Coaches agree with decision to cancel tournaments
Frustration brews as season ends abruptly
School Leaders Monitoring COVID-19
Players, coaches react to cancelled seasons
RCTC vs. Sandhills
Channel One Food Bank
Four Daughters
Price Gouging
Montessori school
Community Events