Clear
Sean Weather 3/14

Nice sunday, then the weather comes

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 6:27 PM
Updated: Mar 14, 2020 6:27 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
A calm weekend before a messy week
