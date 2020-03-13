Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
BREAKING NEWS President Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency
Full Story
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Four Daughters
Free delivery
Posted: Mar 13, 2020 10:43 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 10:43 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina
Mason City
Broken Clouds
32°
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
28°
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
32°
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
32°
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
28°
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Low moves south
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Iowa health officials NOT recommending event cancellations due to COVID-19
Gov. Walz declares peacetime emergency as number of cases hit 14 in Minnesota
List of coronavirus-related cancellations and postponements
First Mayo tests find no coronavirus
City of Rochester implementing a number of recommendations, effective immediately
Northwood-Kensett students on Spain trip returning home; district following recommendation of voluntary self-isolation period
Iowa has had 17 positive tests; 15 connected to Egyptian cruise
Mason City school district extending Spring Break by five days
Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Iowa
President Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency
Latest Video
Coaches agree with decision to cancel tournaments
Frustration brews as season ends abruptly
School Leaders Monitoring COVID-19
Players, coaches react to cancelled seasons
RCTC vs. Sandhills
Channel One Food Bank
Four Daughters
Price Gouging
Montessori school
E-learning options
Community Events