Clear
BREAKING NEWS President Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Price Gouging

Keeping prices realistic

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 10:42 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 10:42 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina
Mason City
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Low moves south
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Coaches agree with decision to cancel tournaments

Image

Frustration brews as season ends abruptly

Image

School Leaders Monitoring COVID-19

Image

Players, coaches react to cancelled seasons

Image

RCTC vs. Sandhills

Image

Channel One Food Bank

Image

Four Daughters

Image

Price Gouging

Image

Montessori school

Image

E-learning options

Community Events