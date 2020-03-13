Clear
BREAKING NEWS President Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Privilege and Coronavirus

Who has access?

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 8:01 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 8:01 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina
Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Precip chances lowering
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

E-learning options

Image

First Roch school closed

Image

Privilege and Coronavirus

Image

Chris' Weekend Forecast

Image

bri coronavirus friday 03-13-2020

Image

Seasonal Allergies Season is Soon

Image

Coronavirus Precautions for City Staff

Image

NIACC Coronavirus

Image

RPS Coronavirus Precautions

Image

Coronavirus Myths

Community Events