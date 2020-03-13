Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
BREAKING NEWS President Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency
Full Story
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/13
Nelson's forecast includes light snow south
Posted: Mar 13, 2020 5:36 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 5:36 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Clear
41°
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
36°
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
39°
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
41°
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
34°
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Precip chances lowering
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Iowa health officials NOT recommending event cancellations due to COVID-19
Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Iowa
List of coronavirus-related cancellations and postponements
Gov. Walz declares peacetime emergency as number of cases hit 14 in Minnesota
City of Rochester implementing a number of recommendations, effective immediately
Visitor restrictions in place at MercyOne North Iowa
Northwood-Kensett students on Spain trip returning home; district following recommendation of voluntary self-isolation period
NIACC moving classes online due to coronavirus concerns
Des Moines schools cancelling classes amid virus concerns
Authorities ID man struck, killed on Highway 65 near Mason City
Latest Video
Coronavirus and Small Businesses
Opening Statements
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/13
Sara's Midday Forecast - Friday
Rochester fire department priorities remain the same
Saint Patrick's Day celebrations impacted by Coronavirus
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday
Coronavirus impacts sports across the board
Fillmore Central falls in Class A semifinal
Coronavirus rattles the sports world
Community Events