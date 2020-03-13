Clear
BREAKING NEWS Gov. Walz declares peacetime emergency as number of cases hit 14 in Minnesota Full Story
Sara's Midday Forecast - Friday

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 12:54 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 12:54 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Precip chances lowering
