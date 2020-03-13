Clear
Saint Patrick's Day celebrations impacted by Coronavirus

State patrol is reminding you to plan ahead if you do plan on celebrating this weekend.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 7:30 AM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 7:30 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs
