Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
BREAKING NEWS March Madness to March Sadness: NCAA Tournament is canceled
Full Story
Restaurants and Coronavirus
Another concern relating to the coronavirus is how restaurants are keeping customers safe.
Posted: Mar 12, 2020 5:10 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 5:10 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski
Mason City
Overcast
42°
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
39°
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Austin
Scattered Clouds
43°
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
43°
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
40°
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Rain chances subside, winds pick up
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Authorities ID man struck, killed on Highway 65 near Mason City
Visitor restrictions in place at MercyOne North Iowa
Messages from around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa on the coronavirus
Power 5 leagues, including Big 10, scrap tournaments, putting March Madness in doubt
North Iowa manufacturer not seeing any coronavirus disruptions
Person hit and killed by traffic south of Mason City
19-year-old arrested for kidnapping in Austin
Hy-Vee laying off around 300 workers in central Iowa
President Trump: All travel from Europe to the US will be suspended
Des Moines schools cancelling classes amid virus concerns
Latest Video
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/12
Students Returning from Spain
Uber Driver Protects Passengers
Police Informant
Bikers Against Child Abuse
Rochester theatre takes steps to protect patrons during Coronavirus scare
Restaurants and Coronavirus
Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday
First case of Coronavirus confirmed in Olmsted County
125 live preventing germs
Community Events