Clear
BREAKING NEWS March Madness to March Sadness: NCAA Tournament is canceled Full Story

Restaurants and Coronavirus

Another concern relating to the coronavirus is how restaurants are keeping customers safe.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 5:10 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 5:10 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski
Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Rain chances subside, winds pick up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/12

Image

Students Returning from Spain

Image

Uber Driver Protects Passengers

Image

Police Informant

Image

Bikers Against Child Abuse

Image

Rochester theatre takes steps to protect patrons during Coronavirus scare

Image

Restaurants and Coronavirus

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Image

First case of Coronavirus confirmed in Olmsted County

Image

125 live preventing germs

Community Events