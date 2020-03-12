Clear
BREAKING NEWS Health Department: COVID-19 cases in Minnesota grow to 9 Full Story

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 12:43 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 12:43 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain chances subside, winds pick up
