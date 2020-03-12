Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 7:15 AM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 7:15 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Rain chances subside, winds pick up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

